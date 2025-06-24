IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,279,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,005,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,163,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 74,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $412,258,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,950,000 after acquiring an additional 916,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $524.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $530.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $489.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

