International Land Alliance (ILAL) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Risk & Volatility
International Land Alliance has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Land Alliance’s rivals have a beta of -5.70, meaning that their average stock price is 670% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares International Land Alliance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|International Land Alliance
|$8.10 million
|$3.05 million
|2.52
|International Land Alliance Competitors
|$1.53 billion
|-$118.98 million
|0.49
International Land Alliance’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than International Land Alliance. International Land Alliance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|International Land Alliance
|-43.94%
|-10.72%
|-5.10%
|International Land Alliance Competitors
|-275.70%
|-40.25%
|-0.32%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of International Land Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
International Land Alliance beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
About International Land Alliance
International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
