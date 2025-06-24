International Land Alliance (ILAL) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Risk & Volatility

International Land Alliance has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Land Alliance’s rivals have a beta of -5.70, meaning that their average stock price is 670% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Land Alliance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
International Land Alliance $8.10 million $3.05 million 2.52
International Land Alliance Competitors $1.53 billion -$118.98 million 0.49

International Land Alliance’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than International Land Alliance. International Land Alliance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares International Land Alliance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
International Land Alliance -43.94% -10.72% -5.10%
International Land Alliance Competitors -275.70% -40.25% -0.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of International Land Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Land Alliance beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

