International Land Alliance (ILAL) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Risk & Volatility

International Land Alliance has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Land Alliance’s rivals have a beta of -5.70, meaning that their average stock price is 670% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Land Alliance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Land Alliance $8.10 million $3.05 million 2.52 International Land Alliance Competitors $1.53 billion -$118.98 million 0.49

International Land Alliance’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than International Land Alliance. International Land Alliance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Land Alliance -43.94% -10.72% -5.10% International Land Alliance Competitors -275.70% -40.25% -0.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares International Land Alliance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of International Land Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Land Alliance beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

