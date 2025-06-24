International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in International Paper by 49.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper by 6.5% in the first quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 82,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 284.2% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in International Paper by 50.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.7%

IP opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

