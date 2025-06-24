International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,842 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in International Paper by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 59,843 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE IP opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. International Paper Company has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

