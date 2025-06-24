Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

