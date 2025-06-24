iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

