iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $302,005,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period.

Stock Up 16.1%

IEFA stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

