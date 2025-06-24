Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.98. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.51 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

