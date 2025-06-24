Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,587,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,969,000 after buying an additional 558,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,805,000 after buying an additional 225,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,048,000 after acquiring an additional 223,880 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,695,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,268,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMMD opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

