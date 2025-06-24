Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $526,922,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 370.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,359,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,798,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,650 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,651,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 10,716.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,594,000 after purchasing an additional 870,929 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.09.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

