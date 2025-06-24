Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,810 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 32,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $568,000.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of MISL opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

