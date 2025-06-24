Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 66,816 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNH. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Northland Capmk raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $140,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,693.50. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $27,355.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,077.40. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CNH opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 13.41.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.