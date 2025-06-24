Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in POSCO by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in POSCO by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 153,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in POSCO by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

POSCO Stock Down 1.5%

POSCO stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.36. POSCO has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 billion. POSCO had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

