Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Wall Street Zen raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,942.40. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,772,450. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,027 shares of company stock worth $1,841,309. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 1.5%

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $178.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

