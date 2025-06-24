Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,460 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.90 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Gerdau Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE GGB opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0188 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Gerdau

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.