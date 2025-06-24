Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.54 and traded as high as $29.58. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 44,670 shares changing hands.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $303.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

About Johnson Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

