Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.54 and traded as high as $29.58. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 44,670 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $303.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.76.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
