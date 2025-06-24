JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,511 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.90.

NYSE:JPM opened at $278.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

