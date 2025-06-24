Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.96 and traded as high as $76.58. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $76.57, with a volume of 116,821 shares.

KALU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.91. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 115.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 51,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 454,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 261,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

