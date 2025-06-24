Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 2,341 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 33,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 105.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

