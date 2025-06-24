Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 16th. CICC Research raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $187.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average is $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -799.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $135,913.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,083,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,632,777.90. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $3,008,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at $48,509,881.42. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,627 shares of company stock valued at $80,182,952 over the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

