Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 186 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,203,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,783,000 after purchasing an additional 418,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CoStar Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,578,000 after buying an additional 4,345,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,475,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,678,000 after buying an additional 166,769 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,781,000 after acquiring an additional 379,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $465,134,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.