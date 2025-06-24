Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.57, a P/E/G ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $136.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.52.

View Our Latest Report on DDOG

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $595,767.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,493,851.60. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,849,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,534,520. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777,966 shares of company stock worth $87,512,075 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.