Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 97.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,088. This represents a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $313.13 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $317.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.50. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

