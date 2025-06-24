Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cummins were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.5% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $316.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.86. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

