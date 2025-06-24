Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after buying an additional 2,608,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,777,000 after acquiring an additional 342,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $488,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.