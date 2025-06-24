Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ameren were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1,732.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,129 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,038,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ameren by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,357,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,051 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,250,000 after purchasing an additional 926,126 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE AEE opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $104.10.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.