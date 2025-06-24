Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.50.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $579.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $566.32 and its 200 day moving average is $582.11. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $484.05 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,150. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.18, for a total value of $3,072,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,853,094.50. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

