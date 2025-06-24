Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,886,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $151.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.