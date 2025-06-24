Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ROK opened at $323.85 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $328.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.97, for a total transaction of $70,015.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,529.73. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total value of $760,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,033 shares in the company, valued at $314,166.29. This trade represents a 70.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

