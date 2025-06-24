Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,952.64. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $7,063,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,730,480.40. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,190,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

