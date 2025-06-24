Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.71 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 251.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRM

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $807,383.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,759.96. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,404.55. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,319,408. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.