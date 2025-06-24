Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DexCom were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,336.56. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,724 shares of company stock worth $2,157,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $117.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

