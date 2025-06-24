Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Paper were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in International Paper by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 472.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IP opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. International Paper Company has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.54.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

