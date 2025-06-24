Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.80 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE URI opened at $716.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $676.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research upgraded United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.64.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

