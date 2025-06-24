Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.82 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $442,642,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 659.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,872,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5,095.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,063,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,391 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,575,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,942,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.2%

Monster Beverage stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

