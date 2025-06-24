Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $35.72 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.5%

XOM opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $481.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.