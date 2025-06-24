Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.3% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

