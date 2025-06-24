Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ventas were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 1,039.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $3,165,794.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,413,086.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,467.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,586 shares of company stock worth $10,997,929 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.48 and a 52-week high of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Ventas’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

