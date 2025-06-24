Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 579,218 shares in the company, valued at $54,452,284.18. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

