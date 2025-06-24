Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $74.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

