Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in MSCI by 3.5% in the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 192,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $555.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.24. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $478.33 and a 52-week high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.