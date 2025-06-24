Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 12,074 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Vanderbilt University lifted its position in CoStar Group by 133.6% in the first quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 88,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 50,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in CoStar Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.