Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 2,110 Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.55.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total transaction of $57,885.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,384.40. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total transaction of $702,632.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,643,166.65. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AXON stock opened at $783.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.19, a PEG ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $696.32 and a 200-day moving average of $625.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $279.02 and a 12-month high of $806.64.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

