Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 5,380 Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $200.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 40,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.37, for a total transaction of $6,774,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,396,450. This trade represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 182,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $30,971,107.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,640,827.88. The trade was a 34.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

