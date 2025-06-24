Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 6,290 Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,200,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,505,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $164.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.56 and a 52 week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.07.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

