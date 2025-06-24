Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 29,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,289,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 2,527.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,319,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,089 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,542,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,225 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

