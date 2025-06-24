Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 20,549 Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.2%

MNST opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CICC Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.