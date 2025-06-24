Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,499 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 173,444 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 119,656 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.5%

F opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

