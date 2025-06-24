Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 128,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4,393.9% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

