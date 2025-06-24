Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,599 shares of company stock valued at $333,600. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.